Accusers' lawyer speaks out regarding Watson litigation

By Will Vandervort | May 13, 2021 9:14 am

For the first time in three weeks one of the lawyers in the Deshaun Watson lawsuits spoke up Wednesday night, and he made a big statement.

Attorney Tony Buzbee, who represents the 22 women suing Watson for sexual assault and misconduct, told FOX26 ‘s Mark Berman in Houston that a settlement, “is not happening.”

There was wide speculation the Watson cases might be in the middle of settlements after Buzbee and the Houston Texans attorney, Rusty Hardin, stopped positioning for support in the court of public opinion. The first month was filled with social media hype, press conferences and accusations.

However, as Buzbee indicated, there is no settlement talks taking place. He also added he is not happy with the way the NFL has handle the Watson situation or its investigation on the former Clemson quarterback.

“Some of the women did not feel like they were being respected,” Buzbee said via Pro Football Talk.

