Big-time defensive tackle confirms plans to visit Clemson

By Gavin Oliver | May 13, 2021 8:40 am

A big-time young prospect from the Peach State has confirmed plans to visit Clemson this summer.

Atlanta (Ga.) Pace Academy defensive tackle Hevin Brown-Shuler will participate in the Dabo Swinney Camp in June, he announced on Twitter. Brown-Shuler told The Clemson Insider he will camp on June 6.

A rising sophomore in the class of 2024, Brown-Shuler has already collected offers from Georgia, Georgia Tech, Florida State, NC State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Arkansas and Southern Cal.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pounder was named a freshman All-American by MaxPreps following the 2020 season. He has been invited to play in the 2024 All-American Bowl in San Antonio.

