Clemson loses another player to the portal

Clemson loses another player to the portal

Basketball

Clemson loses another player to the portal

By May 13, 2021 5:04 pm

By |

Another Clemson student-athlete entered the transfer portal on Thursday afternoon.

The Clemson Insider confirmed that freshman basketball player Lynn Kidd entered the transfer portal this week.

The 6-foot-10 center appeared in seven games for the Tigers during the 2020-’21 season. Kidd scored a season high four points in three minutes of action at Florida State in January and scored eight points in 33 minutes on the season.

Kidd entered Clemson as a highly-touted four-star signee out of IMG Academy and reclassified from the 2021 class to 2020 so he could enroll early at Clemson.

Kidd is the third scholarship player, who has not graduated, to transfer from the men’s program since the season ended back in March. Guard John Newman and forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper had previously announced their transfers to Cincinnati and Marquette.

Get your Trevor Lawrence or Travis Etienne Jacksonville jersey from Fanatics right here!

, , , , Basketball

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

1hr

Clemson announced a successor for legendary men’s golf head coach Larry Penley on Thursday. Jordan Byrd, a 17-year collegiate coaching veteran, has been named the eighth head men’s golf coach at Clemson (…)

6hr

Multiple sources have told The Clemson Insider that a Clemson student-athlete is leaving Clemson. TCI was told Thursday morning that second-year freshman infielder Pierce Gallo plans to transfer from the (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home