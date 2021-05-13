Clemson loses another player to the portal

Another Clemson student-athlete entered the transfer portal on Thursday afternoon.

The Clemson Insider confirmed that freshman basketball player Lynn Kidd entered the transfer portal this week.

The 6-foot-10 center appeared in seven games for the Tigers during the 2020-’21 season. Kidd scored a season high four points in three minutes of action at Florida State in January and scored eight points in 33 minutes on the season.

Kidd entered Clemson as a highly-touted four-star signee out of IMG Academy and reclassified from the 2021 class to 2020 so he could enroll early at Clemson.

Kidd is the third scholarship player, who has not graduated, to transfer from the men’s program since the season ended back in March. Guard John Newman and forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper had previously announced their transfers to Cincinnati and Marquette.

Get your Trevor Lawrence or Travis Etienne Jacksonville jersey from Fanatics right here!