Clemson player to transfer

By Will Vandervort | May 13, 2021 11:01 am

Multiple sources have told The Clemson Insider that a Clemson student-athlete is leaving Clemson.

TCI was told Thursday morning that second-year freshman infielder Pierce Gallo plans to transfer from the Clemson baseball program.

This year, Gallo played in six games and started four for the Tigers. He was hitting .250 for the Tigers with one run driven in.

Gallo received a redshirt from the NCAA with the season’s suspension on March 12, 2020 and cancellation due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. He was an ACC Academic Honor Roll member in 2020.

In 2020, Gallo hit .077 with three runs, an .077 slugging percentage, a .200 on-base percentage, two walks and a steal in seven games (four starts at shortstop).

According to his bio on ClemsonTigers.com, Gallo was the No. 270 freshman in the nation in the preseason by Perfect Game. He was the No. 52 freshman in the ACC in the preseason by Perfect Game and No. 36 ACC prospect for the 2022 draft in the preseason by D1Baseball.

