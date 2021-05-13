ESPN releases Clemson's national championship chances

ESPN came out with its Football Power Index rankings for the 2021 Atlantic Coast Conference football season on Wednesday.

The FPI has the Tigers as a 64.6 percent chance to make the College Football Playoff and with a 72.1 chance of winning the ACC for a seventh consecutive season.

Clemson, who has made it to the CFP a record six straight years, was given a 15.4 percent chance of winning the national championship by the FPI.

In case you are wondering, the Tigers are the only ACC team with a percentage chance above one to win the national title. North Carolina was second with a 0.3 percent chance, while Miami has a 0.1 percent chance, according to the FPI.

The Tigers are the overwhelming favorite to win the Atlantic Division. FPI gives Clemson an 89.3 percent chance of winning their ninth division title under Dabo Swinney.

The Tar Heels are the favorite to win the Coastal Division with a 36.6 percent chance. The FPI also has them with a 10-percent chance to win the ACC Championship, second behind Clemson’s 72.1 percent.

Miami has a 28.1 percent chance of winning the Coastal, but just a seven percent chance of winning the conference.

No surprise Clemson is the favorite once again in the ACC. The Tigers return 10 starters on defense, and though they have to replace Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne, D.J. Uiagalelei is more than capable of running the offense. Plus they get the services of Justyn Ross back, who is arguably the best wide receiver in the country.

Check out ESPN’s FPI rankings here. LINK

