Power 5 commissioner says new playoff structure could be coming soon

By May 13, 2021 3:41 pm

By

News of expanding the College Football Playoff took a serious turn on Thursday.

New PAC-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff confirmed, via Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, that playoff expansion in college football could be in place “as early as a June announcement.”

Dodd wrote about the possibility of an announcement on expansion coming soon to the College Football Playoff a few weeks back. The CFP said at the time they were exploring several options, as many as 63, but nothing was set in stone.

CFP executive director Bill Hancock told ESPN last month that nothing is imminent.

“There will not be a new format this season or next season,” Hancock said. “The timetable is certainly an important detail, but it hasn’t been determined yet. It’s too soon to predict the timing, but even if the board decides to alter the format, it may well not occur until after the current agreement has expired, which isn’t until after the 2025 season.”

