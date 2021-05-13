Rittman excited to advance in ACC Tournament

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Clemson softball team knocked off Georgia Tech 2-0 on Thursday to advance to the semifinals of the ACC Softball Tournament.

Head coach John Rittman met with the media after the game to discuss the outstanding performance from starting pitcher Valerie Cagle and two-home run day by Cammy Pereira.

You can check out the full extent of his comments from postgame, including his outlook on Friday’s matchup with Georgia Tech below.

