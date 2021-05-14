It's been an emotional week for Byrd

Just seven days after the birth of his daughter, Jordan Byrd was officially named the new head coach of the Clemson men’s golf team Friday during a press conference at the Larry Penley Golf Facility in Clemson.

Byrd, a 17-year collegiate coaching veteran, succeeds Penley, who is retiring at the end of the season. Penley has been the head coach at Clemson the last 38 years.

Clemson begins play as the No. 1 Seed in the NCAA Regionals on May 17.

Byrd has spent all 17 of his coaching years at Clemson as an assistant coach with Penley. In the past six seasons alone, the Tigers have won 18 tournaments and two ACC championships, including the 2021 title.

Clemson has reached the NCAA Tournament all 16 years it has been held since Byrd has been an assistant and has been ranked in the final top 25 rankings 11 times, with the 2021 season likely to be the 12th.

—photo courtesy of Clemson Athletics Communications

