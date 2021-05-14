Spiller has sights set on 5-star

Clemson legend and new running backs coach C.J. Spiller has his sights set on a five-star athlete and fellow Sunshine State native in the next recruiting cycle.

Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian Academy running back Treyaun Webb looks like he will be one of Spiller’s and the Tigers’ top targets in the 2023 class.

“Coach Spiller, he loves me,” Webb first told The Clemson Insider. “He likes the way I’m patient, my vision, my speed. He feels that I’m a complete back and he loves that.”

The interest from Spiller – one of the best running backs not only in Clemson history, but also college football history – is not something Webb takes lightly.

“When you’ve got a former college running back great who sees good stuff in your game, that shows a lot about your game,” he said. “So, I take that to heart.”

Webb (6-0, 190) owns 40-plus offers as a rising junior, with schools such as Georgia, Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Texas A&M, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Michigan, Penn State, Southern Cal, Oregon and many others comprising his long list of college opportunities.

The recruiting process is starting to intensify for Webb as the end of the NCAA dead period approaches and prospects can hit the road for visits again beginning June 1.

“It’s kind of starting to heat up as it gets closer to June with the timeframe when we can start visiting colleges,” he said. “I’ve been able to manage it, though.”

Clemson is among a handful of schools that Webb has already set up visits with.

“I plan to visit Florida June 1, Georgia the 15th, and then I visit Ohio State the 8th and the 9th,” he said. “I’ve got Clemson June 5th, and I visit Oklahoma the 18th and the 19th.”

Webb will work out at the Dabo Swinney Camp during his visit to Clemson with eyes on earning an offer.

“It means a lot,” he said of a Clemson offer. “Clemson is sacred, so that would be big. Anything from Clemson is big.”

Why specifically would an offer from the Tigers be so big for Webb?

“I love it,” he said. “The winning tradition. They treat their players with respect. I like the way they do things.”

Looking ahead, Webb said he is still debating whether he wants to commit at the All-American Bowl in San Antonio after his senior year or go ahead and get his commitment out of the way before his senior year.

Whenever he chooses a college, several factors will be important in his decision.

“If my parents feel comfortable with the coach, the school,” Webb said. “If I can feel comfortable being away from home in that campus. The relationship with the coaches, and playing right away and being able to be put in the best opportunity to make money when I graduate.”

Webb is the No. 34 overall prospect in the 2023 class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

