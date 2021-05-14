Texans set the record straight in Watson case

After weeks of no word from either side in the Deshaun Watson lawsuits, the last three days have provided plenty of drama.

Things got so quiet the prior three weeks, speculation began as everyone figured a settlement was coming. Then Tony Buzbee, the attorney for the 22 women accusing Watson of sexual assault and misconduct, came out on Wednesday and said there were no settlement talks.

Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, eventually came out and said Buzbee did reach out to begin the settlement process, but Buzbee took to social media and denied the claim and said, “they begged us via the Texans to mediate.”

The Houston Texans, who Watson plays for at the moment, is denying Buzbee’s claim.

Through sources, Pro Football Talk reported Friday evening the Texans have had no contact with either of the lawyers or the parties regarding the litigation filed against the former Clemson quarterback.

According to Pro Football Talk, “Buzbee’s contention, as one source explained it, comes from the reality that a Houston lawyer who has provided legal services to Texans owner Cal McNair attempted to act as a liaison between Buzbee and Hardin for the purposes of setting up a mediation session. While, in theory, the lawyer may have been acting with the express or implied authority of McNair, the lawyer did not characterize his role as an emissary or representative of the Texans.”

Though the Texans have not tried to mediate as Buzbee claims, it would make sense for them to do so considering a settlement will help Watson’s trade ability. They could then grant him his request and trade him, while also avoiding having to pay his contract in 2021.

If the case is not settled before training camp, Watson could fall in the Commissioner Exempt List, which would mean the Texans would have to pay him his $10 million this season.

