Tigers showing interest in 6-foot-7 Peach State OL

With two offensive line commits already on board in Greenville (S.C.) four-star Collin Sadler and Strongsville (Ohio) four-star Blake Miller, Clemson is in the process of evaluating other prospects for a potential third O-line take in the 2022 class.

One intriguing recruit the Tigers want to get an in-person look at this summer is Falentha Carswell, a big 6-foot-7, 275-pound offensive tackle from Washington County High School in Sandersville, Ga.

Carswell has been in contact with members of Clemson’s staff and plans to participate in the Dabo Swinney Camp on June 6.

“They told me to keep them informed,” Carswell said. “I’ve got to go to their camp, and hopefully after their camp, they’ll offer me.”

There are a few things Carswell hopes to show the coaches about his game when he competes at the camp and attempts to earn an offer from the Tigers.

“That I’m quick on my feet and I can move, I’m very physical,” he said.

Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, Oregon and Georgia State have offered Carswell, while Georgia, Alabama and Tennessee are a few of the other schools showing interest along with Clemson.

Carswell called Clemson his “dream college” and added that an offer from the Tigers would mean “everything” to him.

“It’d be my dream that turned to reality,” he said.

Carswell, a two-sport standout who also plays basketball, is garnering hoops interest from a few smaller schools as well.

