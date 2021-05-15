Six Tigers ranked among top 100 prospects for 2022 NFL Draft

By Staff Reports | May 15, 2021 8:02 am

CBS Sports this week released an early look at the top 100 prospects that may be available in next year’s NFL Draft.

Six current Clemson players cracked CBS Sports NFL Draft writer Josh Edwards’ way-too-early top 100 rankings for the 2022 NFL Draft class.

Wide receiver Joseph Ngata is ranked the highest at No. 15 overall, followed by cornerback Andrew Booth at No. 21.

“Ngata and (Miami offensive tackle Zion) Nelson stand out as potential blue-chip prospects,” Edwards wrote. “Ngata just needs more opportunity and Nelson needs his technique to match his athletic traits and profile.”

Clemson defensive tackle Tyler Davis checks in at No. 41 on the list, while wide receiver Justyn Ross is ranked No. 45. Defensive end K.J. Henry comes in at No. 70, and wide receiver Frank Ladson is ranked No. 72.

Former Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick, who was dismissed from the Clemson team on Feb. 28, is ranked No. 9.

