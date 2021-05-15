Tigers use big hits to earn big win at Florida State

Clemson evened things up in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday as it combined to score six runs in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings to beat No. 10 Florida State 9-5 at Howser Stadium.

It was the Tigers first win over Florida State since the 2018 season.

The Tigers, who evened the three-game series 1-1, improved to 24-22 overall and 16-16 in the ACC. The Seminoles dropped to 27-19 overall and 18-14 in ACC play.

The Tigers scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning, including two on a James Parker double. Bryar Hawkins added a run-scoring single moments later to bring home the third run of the game.

Florida State’s Logan Lacey belted a solo homer in the bottom of the first inning to make it a 3-1 game.

With two outs in the fifth inning, the Seminoles’ Elijah Cabell blasted a grand slam to center field to give FSU a 5-3 lead at the time. However, Clemson rallied.

In the sixth inning, the Tigers scored a run on a passed ball and the tying run on a wild pitch. In the seventh inning, they regained the lead thanks to Caden Grice’s run-scoring hit up the middle.

Clemson then added two more runs in the inning, one on a Jonathan French base hit up the middle and the other on Bryce Teodosio’s base-loaded walk with two outs.

In the eighth, Grice finally hit a home run for Clemson, as he sent his 13th longball of the season over the wall in right field. That made the score 9-5 and ended all the scoring for the afternoon.

Davis Sharpe (3-1) earned the win in relief, while Seminole reliever Wyatt Crowell (1-2) suffered the loss.

Sharpe was masterful in relief of starter Keyshawn Askew. The righty pitched 4 1/3 scoreless innings after coming into the game with two outs in the fifth. He gave up just three hits and struck out eight batters.

In all, Askew and Sharpe combined for 16 strikeouts.

Clemson finished the afternoon with 10 hits, as Parker was 2-for-5 with two RBIs and Grice had two RBIs as well. Hawkins went 2-for-4 at the plate and drove in a run, while Meredith scored twice and was 2-for-4.

The series concludes Sunday at 1 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

—Photo courtesy of Clemson Athletics Communications

Get your Trevor Lawrence or Travis Etienne Jacksonville jersey from Fanatics right here!