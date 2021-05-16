4-star Pennsylvania DE sees Clemson as ‘perfect fit’

Four-star defensive end Tyreese Fearbry had a breakout junior season last fall and has seen his recruitment explode since then.

The Pittsburgh (Pa.) Perry Traditional Academy standout picked up his first offer from West Virginia last October and now owns nearly 20 offers, including Power Five opportunities to play for Auburn, Arizona State, Boston College, Indiana, Kentucky, Miami, Michigan State, Missouri, Penn State, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Syracuse and West Virginia.

While Clemson hasn’t yet thrown its hat in the ring for Fearbry, the 6-foot-5, 217-pound class of 2022 recruit is on the Tigers’ radar and really hopes to see them pull the trigger on an offer.

Fearbry called Clemson his “dream school” and said it’s the offer he is waiting on.

“Their tradition of football is something different,” he said. “That’s a school I want to play for. That’s just a perfect school for me. It’s a perfect fit.”

Fearbry got in touch with Brent Venables for the first time last month and passed his film along to Clemson’s defensive coordinator.

“I talked to him, sent him stuff, showed him a little bit of my film, and I’m just waiting,” Fearbry said.

Asked which schools are sticking out to him at this point in the process, Fearbry instantly named Clemson.

“Not only just because they’re my dream school, but they stand out,” he said. “If they were to offer me this summer, then that’s a dream come true.”

Among the schools that have offered him so far, Fearbry said Penn State, Auburn and Kentucky are standing out, and he plans to officially visit each of those this summer along with Pittsburgh.

Fearbry plans to announce his commitment at the Under Armour All-America Game in early January.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks