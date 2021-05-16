Former Clemson receiver showing his stuff at minicamp

Former Clemson wide receiver Cornell Powell hit the practice field this weekend as the Kansas City Chiefs began their rookie minicamp.

Check out this video from the Chiefs’ official Twitter account which shows Powell running a route and making a nice grab with his new NFL team:

—photo from the Kansas City Chiefs Twitter account

