In-state QB loves ‘everything’ about Clemson

Having secured a quarterback for the 2022 class in Austin (Texas) Westlake four-star Cade Klubnik, who committed to Clemson in March, the Tigers have been able to turn more of their attention to evaluating prospective signal-callers in the class of 2023.

One talented rising junior QB on Clemson’s recruiting radar is Aliam Appler, who recently moved out of North Carolina to the Palmetto State with his family. The 6-foot-5, 195-pounder will suit up for Dutch Fork High School (Irmo, S.C.) this coming season after previously playing for New Hanover High (Wilmington, N.C.).

Appler is attracting some interest from the Tigers and will work out at the Dabo Swinney Camp yet again this summer.

“I’m really excited because it’s been a while since I’ve been to the camp, since last year was cancelled (due to COVID-19), and I love the Clemson camp,” Appler told The Clemson Insider. “I have a blast every year at it. I think I’ve been there maybe three times, and it never gets old. I love going there, I love seeing the campus and getting to meet the coaches and all that. So, I’m definitely excited for it.”

Based on his interactions with the coaches at the camps in previous years, Appler feels Clemson’s staff is different than those at many other schools.

“I love the staff because they’re not like all the other coaches,” he said. “A bunch of the coaches are more quiet and kind of to themselves, while Clemson, they’re very active with their players. Even when I came to the eighth-grade camp, they were still talking to me even though I was nowhere near getting looked at yet. They’re very down-to-earth people, which is really nice.”

Clemson’s facilities have also impressed Appler, and his experiences on campus in the past have made him very high on what the Tigers have to offer in general.

“The facilities are amazing. Definitely one of the best,” he said. “I love the football stadium. I love the football weight room. Everything about it, I just love it.”

Although Appler has not yet netted his first offer, plenty of schools are showing interest, and he also plans to camp at South Carolina, Wake Forest, Vanderbilt, Coastal Carolina, Appalachian State, Charlotte and Toledo this summer as he looks to gain more exposure heading into his junior year.

What does Appler believe he can bring to the table for a college team at quarterback in the future?

“I feel like I’m definitely a leader,” he said. “I like to build people up, and I think I definitely do have some arm strength to me, too. Accuracy is definitely one of my strengths. I just need to work on my footwork a little bit more to truly boost it up. But there’s always stuff to work on.”

