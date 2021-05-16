Rodgers already impressing Packers coach

It didn’t take long for former Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers to make a good impression on his new coach.

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur had plenty of positive things to say about the team’s third-round draft pick while speaking to reporters following the first day of Green Bay’s rookie minicamp Friday.

“He’s a well-built kid,” LaFleur said of Rodgers. “He looks like a grown man. He’s got that big running back thick frame, and then you watch him run routes and he doesn’t move like most traditional running backs. So, we’re really excited about just the versatility that he could potentially bring to our offense and also his contributions on special teams.”

The Packers gave up a fourth-round pick to the Tennessee Titans to trade up seven spots in the third round and take Rodgers with the 85th overall pick.

"He looks like a grown man." Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur on WR Amari Rodgers after Day 1 of Green Bay's rookie minicamp. pic.twitter.com/ZiiFU1pvl8 — Ross Taylor (@ClemsonFBRoss) May 14, 2021

