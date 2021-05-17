Lawrence making things easier for Etienne

Clemson’s dynamic duo in the backfield feels right at home so far in their new NFL environment after this weekend’s rookie minicamp.

Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne were both drafted in the first round by the Jaguars in the 2021 NFL Draft and got their first taste of professional football this past week.

The two had a special connection at Clemson and connected to make a lot of plays throughout their time in orange.

Etienne told media members during his minicamp press conference that the only difference now is the jersey color because he feels right at home with Lawrence at quarterback.

“It feels like I’m right at home, it doesn’t feel that much different,” Etienne said on Saturday. “It’s different colors but it’s the same goals we have at hand.”

The two accomplished a lot at Clemson winning three ACC Championship Games, a College Football Playoff Championship Game and appearing in three playoffs together and two title games together.

The camp was certainly a change of pace for both players, especially for Etienne who spent a lot of time running routes with the wide receivers.

Jacksonville head coach Urban Meyer wants the running back to get some work in the slot as well and brought him in as a dynamic player not just a tailback.

But for Etienne, Lawrence’s presence on the field has been calming and has eased his transition to the NFL so far.

“Having Trevor really makes things easier, and we are both going through it so we can really just lean on each other when times get hard,” Etienne said. “It is making this transition much easier.”

Their NFL journey continues this week with voluntary workouts across the league.

