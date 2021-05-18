Fast, physical DB loves Clemson, can’t wait for camp visit

Oliver Bridges didn’t have a junior high school football season in the fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so the versatile defensive back from the Bullis School in Potomac, Md., has been hitting the camp circuit this spring to showcase his talent and get film out there for college coaches to see.

Clemson’s staff will soon get a good look at Bridges and have the chance to evaluate him in person, as he is set for a visit to campus on June 2 when he will compete at the first session of the Dabo Swinney Camp.

Bridges can’t wait to put his skills to the test against other top prospects at the camp and show the Tigers what he is capable of bringing to the table as a DB.

“Extremely looking forward to visiting Clemson,” he told The Clemson Insider. “As a player I am a very fast and physical cornerback who can play man coverage and zone. I am extremely confident in my ability to play the position due to my feet, speed and ball skills.”

While most schools are recruiting Bridges as a cornerback, some schools have talked about playing the 6-foot-2, 190-pound class of 2022 prospect at safety.

Cincinnati, Duke, Maryland, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Rutgers and Virginia are among the double-digit programs that have offered Bridges, who named three of those that have separated themselves from the pack in his mind at this point in his recruiting process.

“Rutgers, Cincinnati and Penn State have been standing out,” he said.

All three are slated to get visits from Bridges this summer as well.

Bridges plans to make his commitment before his upcoming senior season. He hopes to impress Clemson enough at the Swinney Camp next month to earn an offer from the Tigers and would be thrilled if that comes to fruition.

“I love the program,” he said. “I have been watching it over the years. The DBs play extremely fast and often make a lot of great plays on the ball. Getting an offer from them would be a great opportunity as I could compete against the top wide receivers and learn and compete with those in the DB room.”

Bridges, who has clocked a 4.40 in the 40-yard dash, is ranked as the No. 10 overall prospect regardless of position in the state of Maryland by Rivals.

