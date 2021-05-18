When will Clemson pull the trigger, or will it?

When will Clemson pull the trigger, or will it?

By May 18, 2021 1:02 pm

The University of South Carolina did something Tuesday that Clemson has not decided on, yet.

Stadium capacity at this weekend’s baseball series between Tennessee and South Carolina at Founders Park will be at 100 percent, South Carolina Athletics Director Ray Tanner announced on Tuesday.

As of 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Clemson had still not made an announcement. Clemson Baseball tweeted out Monday afternoon that tickets are available for this week’s regular-season series finale against Duke, which is set to begin Thursday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson. But the link mentions nothing about how many people will be able to attend.

On Monday, The Clemson Insider reached out to some of our Clemson sources and we were told Clemson officials were discussing stadium capacity options, but they were unsure what they will do at this point.

As you know, the state of South Carolina has eliminated capacity restrictions due to COVID-19, so if Clemson wanted to it could increase attendance to 100-percent at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, like South Carolina has done in Columbia.

On April 29, Clemson increased capacity at Doug Kingsmore to 2,119, 34 percent of its regular capacity of 6,192. That was an increase from the 1,556 seats available during the series against Wake Forest the weekend of April 23, and nearly double the 1,280 to open the season.

Having a full house would be a big boast for the Tigers who desperately need to win their three-game series against Duke and likely a sweep to land a potential spot in the upcoming NCAA Tournament in a couple of weeks.

