Another situation where Clemson is at the top, Gamecocks at the bottom

South Carolina has ways to go to gain respect in the college football world.

The Gamecocks’ new head coach Shane Beamer also has a lot ground to cover in order to gain national respect in his first year as head coach.

CBS Sports pooled their analysts together in effort to rank all Power Five head coaches 1-65 and released the list for 26-65 on Tuesday.

There are a lot of first year head coaches in college football entering the 2021 season but not many who have never even been a coordinator. That earned Beamer the No. 65 spot of 65 Power Five head coaches in CBS Sports’ head coach rankings.

They gave credit to Beamer for having the pedigree with a famous coaching name but the lack of experience put the South Carolina head coach at the bottom of the list.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney will likely be in the top two when CBS releases the rest of its list.