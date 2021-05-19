Key dates to watch as Watson saga moves forward

The last two months have been very interesting in the Deshaun Watson civil lawsuits saga.

The Houston Texans quarterback is being sued by 22 women for sexual assault and misconduct. Watson’s lawyer, Rusty Hardin, and the plaintiffs’ lawyer, Tony Buzbee, have done just about anything to win in the court of public opinion.

However, it is becoming crunch time for the former Clemson quarterback’s legal team if they want to assure their client will be in position to play football in 2021.

On Wednesday, the Houston Press laid out some very important dates and milestones that will require some sort of action from Watson. June could be a very interesting month for Watson and his legal team.

The Houston Press lays out these dates below and why they are important to Watson.

Here's the upcoming timeline for the continuing saga of Deshaun Watson in court and on the field. https://t.co/OJi09SbKUB — Houston Press (@HoustonPress) May 19, 2021

