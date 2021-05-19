Tigers entering NCAA Tournament with 'chip on their shoulder'

Tigers entering NCAA Tournament with 'chip on their shoulder'

Clemson loaded the buses traveled towards Tuscaloosa, Ala. on Wednesday afternoon for the Tuscaloosa Regional in the NCAA Softball Tournament.

The Tigers boast the ACC regular season crown and finished as the runner up in the ACC Softball Championship last week but missed out on hosting a regional.

Instead are traveling to face No. 3 overall seed Alabama, Troy and Alabama State on the road as a two seed.

Clemson head coach John Rittman discussed the chip on his team’s shoulder entering the tournament and gave an overview of the Tigers’ opponent in a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, check out his full comments below.

