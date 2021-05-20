Clemson football signees projected first rounders in MLB draft

Clemson football signees projected first rounders in MLB draft

Baseball

Clemson football signees projected first rounders in MLB draft

By May 20, 2021 3:45 pm

By |

The latest MLB Draft projections have two Clemson football signees going in the first round.

MLB.com released its latest projection and has Clemson commits Bubba Chandler and Will Taylor as first round selections.

Chandler has been in the top 10 of a lot of mock drafts in recent weeks after another stellar season at North Oconee High School, Ga. Johnathan Mayo had Chandler going No. 27 to the Padres and likely playing as a pitcher even though he is a true two way prospect.

What makes this mock draft interesting is that it slotted Taylor going No. 26 overall ahead of Chandler to the Twins.

The Clemson Insider learned from sources last week that Chandler would likely move on to play professional baseball while it is still likely Taylor will enroll as a two-sport athlete with the Tigers this summer.

You can read Mayo’s full mock draft here.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , , , , Baseball, Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

6hr

Clemson is squarely on the bubble for the NCAA Baseball Tournament as it enters the final weekend of the regular season. The Tigers have had a roller coaster season as they prepare to host Duke in a three-game (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home