Clemson football signees projected first rounders in MLB draft

The latest MLB Draft projections have two Clemson football signees going in the first round.

MLB.com released its latest projection and has Clemson commits Bubba Chandler and Will Taylor as first round selections.

Chandler has been in the top 10 of a lot of mock drafts in recent weeks after another stellar season at North Oconee High School, Ga. Johnathan Mayo had Chandler going No. 27 to the Padres and likely playing as a pitcher even though he is a true two way prospect.

What makes this mock draft interesting is that it slotted Taylor going No. 26 overall ahead of Chandler to the Twins.

The Clemson Insider learned from sources last week that Chandler would likely move on to play professional baseball while it is still likely Taylor will enroll as a two-sport athlete with the Tigers this summer.

You can read Mayo’s full mock draft here.

