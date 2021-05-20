Former Tiger hits first grand slam of MLB career

Baseball

Former Tiger hits first grand slam of MLB career

May 20, 2021

A former Clemson standout went deep on Thursday for the first grand slam of his Major League Baseball career.

Former Clemson and current San Francisco Giants outfielder Steven Duggar launched a 3-2 pitch to straightaway centerfield for the grand salami that gave his team an 8-0 lead over the Cincinnati Reds in the third inning of the two teams’ game at Great American Ball Park on Thursday afternoon.

The 427-foot blast marks the longest homer of Duggar’s career. It was his second dinger of the 2021 season.

