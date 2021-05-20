Former Tiger hits first grand slam of MLB career

A former Clemson standout went deep on Thursday for the first grand slam of his Major League Baseball career.

Former Clemson and current San Francisco Giants outfielder Steven Duggar launched a 3-2 pitch to straightaway centerfield for the grand salami that gave his team an 8-0 lead over the Cincinnati Reds in the third inning of the two teams’ game at Great American Ball Park on Thursday afternoon.

The 427-foot blast marks the longest homer of Duggar’s career. It was his second dinger of the 2021 season.

Steven Duggar hit the first grand slam of his career. Giants lead 8-0. Bring on the position players pitching. — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) May 20, 2021

The longest homer of Steven Duggar's career is a 427-foot grand slam to dead center: pic.twitter.com/dTZXIB73g9 — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) May 20, 2021

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks