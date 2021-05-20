Friday is literally 'the biggest game of the season' for Clemson

Clemson did not get the job done on Thursday in Game 1 against Duke. And now, with their postseason lives on the line, the Tigers have to find a way to win Friday’s 6 p.m. contest at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

“It’s critical. It is the biggest game of the season. There is no doubt about it,” Clemson head coach Monte Lee said following the Tigers’ 5-1 loss to the Blue Devils. “We have to win this game to get back into the series. To win the series we have to win tomorrow.

“Again, I think our guys know it is a huge game for us tomorrow.”

Watch Lee and Clemson shortstop James Parker talk to The Clemson Insider following Thursday’s game.

