Gilstrap sounds like Swinney as Tigers head to Bama

Clemson loaded the buses on Wednesday afternoon to head to the Tuscaloosa, Ala. Regional of the NCAA Softball Tournament.

Ansley Gilstrap previewed the regional in press conference with the media and her comments sounded a lot like Clemson football head coach Dabo Swinney.

The Tigers certainly have a chip on their shoulder after being pegged to play at No. 3 overall seed Alabama after a stellar season that included an ACC regular season championship.

Clemson opens up as the two seed against No. 3 seed Troy on Friday at 3 p.m. EST.

You can check out Gilstrap’s full comments below.

