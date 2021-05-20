Gilstrap sounds like Swinney as Tigers head to Bama

Gilstrap sounds like Swinney as Tigers head to Bama

Softball

Gilstrap sounds like Swinney as Tigers head to Bama

By May 20, 2021 5:56 pm

By |

Clemson loaded the buses on Wednesday afternoon to head to the Tuscaloosa, Ala. Regional of the NCAA Softball Tournament.

Ansley Gilstrap previewed the regional in press conference with the media and her comments sounded a lot like Clemson football head coach Dabo Swinney.

The Tigers certainly have a chip on their shoulder after being pegged to play at No. 3 overall seed Alabama after a stellar season that included an ACC regular season championship.

Clemson opens up as the two seed against No. 3 seed Troy on Friday at 3 p.m. EST.

You can check out Gilstrap’s full comments below.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , , , Softball

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

9hr

Clemson is squarely on the bubble for the NCAA Baseball Tournament as it enters the final weekend of the regular season. The Tigers have had a roller coaster season as they prepare to host Duke in a three-game (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home