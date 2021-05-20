Local safety on Clemson’s radar, ready to camp

Local safety Ashton Whitner attended Clemson Football’s youth camp when he was younger, but now he is getting ready to take part in the Dabo Swinney Camp next month as a prospect on the Tigers’ recruiting radar.

Whitner, one of the Palmetto State’s top defensive backs who plays at Greenville High School, plans to work out for Clemson’s staff on June 3 after being invited to the camp.

“They told my head coach to tell me to come to one of their camps, so I was very excited about that,” Whitner said. “So, I just went ahead and signed up, and I’m ready to come and compete.”

Whitner (6-1, 190) — a rising senior in the class of 2022 — has received a flurry of Division I offers this year, including Power Five tenders from Syracuse, West Virginia and Indiana, while South Carolina, Duke and Michigan are among other programs showing interest along with Clemson.

“My recruitment is kind of rising right now, so I think they’re noticing it a little bit,” Whitner said of the Tigers. “So, they probably just want to see me in person.”

Whitner’s list of over two dozen offers also includes schools such as Coastal Carolina, Liberty, Army, Navy, Air Force, Marshall, Western Kentucky, Miami (Ohio) and others.

In addition to Clemson, Whitner has made plans to camp at Florida State (June 6), Alabama (June 9), Auburn (June 10), South Carolina (June 11) and North Carolina (June 12), and he is scheduled for official visits to Syracuse (June 18-20) and West Virginia (June 24-26).

Whitner said he will likely make his commitment by at least the middle of his upcoming senior season, if not before the season begins in August.

An offer from Clemson, should Whitner impress the Tigers enough to earn one, would obviously be a big deal for the local standout.

“I like how the coaches run the program, and I like the facilities,” he said. “Clemson is a very good football team, so it means they have to have good coaches, humble players and just coaches that want to win.”

