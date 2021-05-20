SEC Commissioner takes shot at other Power 5 Conferences

One Power 5 Conference commissioner says there is a big mountain to climb before expansion of the College Football Playoff becomes a reality.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey was on the Paul Finebaum Show Wednesday and like ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips said last week, he said they want to look at every aspect and evaluate every angle before making any decisions on expanding the playoff.

Like Phillips, he too feels the four-team playoff has worked and has met the overall objective, which is crowning a true national champion. However, Sankey says he is open to hearing other thoughts and concerns, while talking through scenarios.

“We now have seven years of the College Football Playoff to look back, evaluate against the objectives established and then consider if there is something that might work and be different,” he said. “None of that predicts change and I think that’s important to understand.”

Sankey says 63 possibilities of expanding have been identified, but is interested in the impact an expanded playoff might have on the regular season. He says nothing is going to be taken lightly and it is a meaningful review.

There are currently five years remaining under the current agreements for the CFP.

“I’m not going to predict any outcome or give anything away. Let’s tease what may come later but understand there’s a bit of a mountain to climb here if there is any change,” Sankey said. “From our perspective, I walked by the CFP trophy that we’ve kept for the second straight year. The system has worked really well for what I consider the highest level of football and that’s SEC football.”

