Duke throttles Tigers' postseason chances

Though Clemson desperately needed to win Friday’s game against Duke, it just was not meant to be. In fact, it was never even close.

The Blue Devils scored 13 runs in the first four innings as they rolled to a 14-8 victory over the Tigers at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson.

The loss was a major setback to Clemson’s postseason hopes. The Tigers came into the three-game series needing to win it, but coupled with Thursday’s loss in Game 1 and then what happened on Friday, they are likely to miss the NCAA Tournament baring a run in next week’s ACC Tournament.

The Tigers have lost seven of their last nine games.

Clemson (24-25, 16-19 ACC) has not missed the NCAA Tournament since 2008 and has earned an NCAA bid in 33 of the last 34 seasons. The Tigers are just one of four teams to at least make an NCAA Tournament appearance for 11 straight seasons.

Duke (27-20, 15-17 ACC) scored nine of its 14 runs with two outs, highlighted by three-run homers from Chris Crabtree and RJ Schreck.

The Blue Devils ran Clemson starter Keyshawn Askew off in the second inning with two outs. He gave up five runs on four hits.

Davis Sharpe did not fair much better. The righty gave up three runs on three hits in a third of an inning, including a bomb to Crabtree that gave Duke an 11-1 lead in the second inning.

Sharpe was pulled after the inning was completed. However, Carter Raffield gave up three runs and Landon Lucas gave up two.

The Tigers tried to rally as Brice Teodosio tripled to right center to score Sharpe in the second inning. Dylan Brewer had a two-run home run to right field in the fourth inning and Jonathan French drove in a run in the bottom of the fifth to make it a 13-4 game.

The with two outs in the sixth, Bryar Hawkins blasted a grand slam to left center field to cut the Duke advantage to 13-8.

The Blue Devils will attempt to complete a sweep of the Tigers on Saturday in Game 3. First pitch is set for 1 p.m.

