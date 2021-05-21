Former Tiger could be landing with new team

A former Clemson player could have a new NFL home soon.

According to reports, cornerback Bashaun Breeland visited the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday. Breeland is talking to the Chiefs about returning to Kansas City for a third year, as well, the Athletic reports.

Breeland, who played at Clemson from 2011-’13, has spent the last two seasons with the Chiefs and started 32 games in the regular season and playoffs. He had 86 tackles, four interceptions, a forced fumble, three fumble recoveries, and a fumble recovery for a touchdown in the regular season.

The former Clemson star added 35 tackles in the postseason and had a memorable interception of Jimmy Garoppolo in Super Bowl LIV that led to a score in the Chiefs’ first Super Bowl title in 50 years.

Get your Trevor Lawrence or Travis Etienne Jacksonville jersey from Fanatics right here!