There appears to be a frontrunner in Watson trade talks

Talk on where Deshaun Watson could be traded continues to be one of the hot button topics in the NFL this offseason.

With two months to go before training camp, the Houston Texans know they have to find a new home for the former Clemson quarterback or they could have to eat his $10 million salary this year.

Obviously, the elephant in the room is the sexual assault and misconduct lawsuits filled against Watson by 22 women. Until these legal issues are resolved and the NFL hands down its punishment for Watson’s conduct in this matter, the Texans are in a standstill.

As soon as the issues are resolved, Houston will grant Watson his trade demand, but right now there is nothing they can do.

Before Watson’s legal troubles came up, there was a long line of potential suitors for the three-time Pro Bowlers’ services. However, most of those teams were forced to move on and either traded for other quarterbacks or drafted a quarterback.

But there are a couple of teams who could still possibly trade for Watson.

According to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle, the Philadelphia Eagles’ name keeps coming up. The Miami Dolphins are another team that could pull the trigger and make a trade for Watson.

But it appears, at least in the eyes of the longtime NFL reporter, the Eagles seem to be the frontrunner to land Watson when everything is said and done.

McClain writes, “The Eagles are an interesting possibility because of the draft capital they’ve stockpiled. They traded Carson Wentz to Indianapolis and handed the job to Jalen Hurts, the Channelview native who was drafted in the second round in 2020. As a rookie last season, Hurts started four games. He was 1-3 as a starter, throwing for 1,061 yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions. He completed 52 percent and compiled a 77.6 rating. Hurts, who has Joe Flacco as a backup, showed the Eagles enough for them to trade Wentz, who had been their franchise quarterback before regressing.”

According to McClain, the Eagles are one of five teams with two first-round draft picks, but if Wentz has success for the Colts, then their second-round pick could turn into another first-round selection, giving them three first-round picks in next year’s draft.

“If Wentz plays 75 percent of the snaps or 70 percent and they reach the playoffs, the second-round pick will become a first-round selection,” McClain wrote.

