Tigers' debut in NCAA Tournament was a good one

Tigers' debut in NCAA Tournament was a good one

Olympic

Tigers' debut in NCAA Tournament was a good one

By May 21, 2021 6:50 pm

By |

In its first ever NCAA Tournament game, the Clemson softball team made it a memorable one.

The second-seeded Tigers hit four home runs, including two from Valerie Cagle in an 8-0 victory over No. 3 Troy Friday in the Tuscaloosa Regional in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Cagle also had 10 strikeouts in four innings of work. She allowed just one hit and walked three.

Clemson (43-6) also a three-run home run from Alia Legoleo and a solo shot from Marissa Guimbarda. Both of Cagle’s home runs were two-run homers.

The Tigers’ four home-run performance ties the program record set in 2020 against Maryland.

photo courtesy of Clemson Athletics Communications

Get your Trevor Lawrence or Travis Etienne Jacksonville jersey from Fanatics right here!

, , , , , Olympic

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

2hr

Clemson softball continued its historic run with another first in its 8-0 win over Troy in its first ever NCAA Tournament game on Friday. The Tigers dominated Troy from the outset and blasted four long balls (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home