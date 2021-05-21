Tigers' debut in NCAA Tournament was a good one

By Will Vandervort | May 21, 2021 6:50 pm

In its first ever NCAA Tournament game, the Clemson softball team made it a memorable one.

The second-seeded Tigers hit four home runs, including two from Valerie Cagle in an 8-0 victory over No. 3 Troy Friday in the Tuscaloosa Regional in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Cagle also had 10 strikeouts in four innings of work. She allowed just one hit and walked three.

Clemson (43-6) also a three-run home run from Alia Legoleo and a solo shot from Marissa Guimbarda. Both of Cagle’s home runs were two-run homers.

The Tigers’ four home-run performance ties the program record set in 2020 against Maryland.

—photo courtesy of Clemson Athletics Communications

