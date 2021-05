Clemson fell 4-2 on Saturday as Duke completed the sweep with a two-run home run in the top of the ninth by Chase Cheek. The Tigers held a 2-0 lead after five innings but gave up a pair of two-run homers in the sixth and ninth.

It wrapped up Clemson’s first losing regular season since 1957 as it finished the year 24-26 overall and 16-20 in the ACC.

Head coach Monte Lee discussed the game and previewed next weeks ACC Tournament in his postgame press conference.