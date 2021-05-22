Simmons throws a little trash talk towards Lawrence, Etienne

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Isaiah Simmons did not really want to say anything, but he admitted he would not mind getting a little sack on his former quarterback when his Arizona Cardinals play Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars this coming fall.

Of course, the Jags and Cardinals square off on Sept. 26 in Jacksonville.

“You know, I did not want to say nothing, but I want to get a little sack on Trevor,” Simmons said jokingly Saturday as he and former Clemson teammate Tee Higgins hosted their football camp at the Kroc Center in Greenville. “Naha, I am really excited to go against Trevor and Travis (Etienne). Just going and competing with them in practice, it is going to be fun to turn it on and really get after them.”

Especially, Etienne.

Simmons and Etienne have a rivalry that goes back to 2019 when Etienne claimed he is faster than Simmons on social media. When the NFL announced the schedules on May 12, Simmons went to social media and posted how he was ready to prove in front of everyone who the fastest Tiger was.

Though his Cincinnati Bengals plays against Lawrence and Etienne four days later in Cincinnati, Higgins said there is no rivalry between his former offensive teammates at Clemson.

“More so (Simmons). He plays defense. Me on the offensive side, I will just talk to them in pregame or after the game,” the former Clemson wide receiver said. “So, I am going to talk my trash then.”

Lawrence and Etienne were both drafted in the first round by Jacksonville in last in last month’s NFL Draft. Lawrence became the first Clemson player ever taken with the No. 1 overall pick, while Etienne was selected later in the first round at No. 25 overall.

Simmons, who plays linebacker for the Cardinals, says he did intercept a Lawrence pass in practice when they were teammates at Clemson.

The Jags will host Arizona at 1 p.m. on Sept. 26 and then travel to Cincinnati on Thursday, September 30. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. and will be televised nationally by the NFL Network.