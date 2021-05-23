4-star defender locks in Clemson visit

Clemson’s staff will soon get a closer look at a versatile edge rusher on the program’s recruiting radar.

Class of 2023 four-star defensive end/outside linebacker Troy Ford of Calvary Day School (Savannah, Ga.) is set to work out at the Dabo Swinney Camp in early June.

“I am locked in to come to Clemson, on the 5th, and I am very excited about this opportunity,” Ford told The Clemson Insider.

A 6-foot-2, 233-pound rising junior, Ford holds offers from Notre Dame, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech and South Carolina, and has his sights on earning an offer from the Tigers with the help of a strong showing at the camp.

Ford does a little bit of everything for Calvary Day, playing both ways at multiple positions including defensive end, linebacker, tight end and running back. He projects to end up on the defensive side of the ball in college at defensive end or linebacker.

Clemson is showing early interest in Ford, who communicated with defensive coordinator Brent Venables and area recruiter Todd Bates on Friday.

“They want to get me at camp so they can see me out,” Ford said, “and also (talked about) how important it is to be able to get an offer from there, and how hard it can be as well.”

Ford posted 69 tackles, including double-digit sacks, as a sophomore last season. He is rated as a four-star prospect by 247Sports.

