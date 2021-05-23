4-star Peach State TE ‘definitely’ visiting Clemson soon

Norcross (Ga.) four-star tight end Lawson Luckie is planning to hit the road to check out some schools, including Clemson, after the NCAA dead period is lifted on June 1.

“I have a few visits set up, and Clemson is definitely one of the schools I plan on visiting,” Luckie told The Clemson Insider.

The highly regarded class of 2023 recruit expects to make his way to Tigertown for a visit at the beginning of next month.

“It’ll most likely be the 2nd I’m pretty sure,” Luckie said.

More than a dozen programs have already extended offers to the 6-foot-4, 220-pound rising junior, who will be pumped if the Tigers decide to pull the trigger on offering him moving forward.

“It would be awesome to receive an offer from Clemson,” Luckie said.

“Clemson’s program is just so elite, there’s not much to not like about it,” he added.

Several other ACC and SEC schools are in Luckie’s visit plans as well.

“I have UGA, NC State, UNC, Duke, USC (South Carolina) and possibly more,” he said.

Georgia, Georgia Tech and South Carolina were the first schools to offer Luckie last August, followed by Arkansas and Florida State in October and November, respectively. He has added offers from LSU, Texas A&M, NC State, Louisville, Pittsburgh, Wisconsin, Arizona State, Utah, Maryland and Vanderbilt since the calendar flipped to 2021.

As a sophomore last season, Luckie logged 35 receptions for 389 yards and three touchdowns while helping his Norcross High School team post a 13-1 record and reach the Georgia 7A semifinals.

Luckie is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 11 tight end and No. 180 overall prospect in the 2023 class.

