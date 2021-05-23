Bama ends Tigers' stellar season

Alabama jumped on Clemson early in a 5-0 win to claim the Tuscaloosa, Ala. Regional championship and advance to host a super regional in the NCAA Super Regional next weekend.

The Crimson Tide jumped on Valerie Cagle early with four runs in the first two innings.

Alabama took advantage of infield hits and three Clemson errors in the game. The Crimson Tide’s speed on the base paths and standout pitching proved too much for the young Tigers’ team.

Montana Fouts earned the win with another exceptional performance in the circle with 6.2 scoreless innings allowing just three hits with two walks and 12 strikeouts.

Bama got things started in the top of the first with a run on a sacrifice fly by Kaylee Tow that scored Alexis Mack to give it a 1-0 lead.

The Crimson Tide jumped up big in the second on a three run home run by Taylor Clark to center field that gave them a 4-0 advantage. Cagle was visibly frustrated in the circle after the home run but regained her composure after a visit with pitching coach Kyle Jameson.

In the top of the fifth Alexis Mack drove in a run on another infield single to extend Alabama’s lead to 5-0.

Cagle finished the game with 6.2 innings pitched and allowed eight hits, five runs, four earned runs with no walks and five strikeouts. She received a standing ovation from the crowd in Tuscaloosa when she exited the game.

Clemson finished the season 44-8 overall with an ACC regular season championship.