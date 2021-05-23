Clemson ‘dream school’ for big Virginia OL

Richmond (Va.) Life Christian Academy offensive lineman Joshua Miller boasts offers from over a dozen Power Five programs as a rising junior and is firmly on Clemson’s recruiting radar for the 2023 class.

Offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell has expressed a lot of interest in Miller and will get an in-person look at the 6-foot-6, 320-pound guard/tackle when he works out at the Dabo Swinney Camp on June 6.

“I talked to the OL coach and he said he loved my film and my grades and wanted me to get up to the camp ASAP,” Miller told The Clemson Insider.

Along with Clemson, schools such as Georgia, Florida, Ole Miss and Virginia are showing interest in Miller, who owns offers from Penn State, Florida State, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Texas A&M, South Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky, Pittsburgh, Michigan State, Maryland, Nebraska and Arizona State.

Miller said Florida State and Penn State stand out as two schools he is feeling the most love from early in the process, while Clemson is as a school he loves and really hopes to receive an offer from once the Tigers begin offering class of 2023 recruits this summer.

“I love Clemson’s program, they’ve been my dream school since I was a kid,” he said. “I never would have thought that they would even be looking at me to be a part of their team but it would be a true blessing and great opportunity.”

Miller is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 8 prospect in the state of Virginia and No. 20 offensive guard nationally for the 2023 class.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks