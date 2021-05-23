Clemson excited to open the 'Big Cinco' era

Clemson football is right around the corner from its return to action at Bank of America Stadium against Georgia in the Duke’s Mayo Classic on Sept. 4 in Charlotte, N.C.

The Tigers return their whole defense and while they are making a transition at quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei is not your typical first year starter.

Uiagalelei started a pair of games in the middle of the 2020 season while Trevor Lawrence missed time due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Uiagalelei made his first start at Notre Dame in a top five matchup and completed 29-of-44 passes for 439 yards and two touchdowns in a 47-40 double overtime loss.

He bounced back in his second start against Boston College at Memorial Stadium in Clemson where he completed 30-of-41 passes for 342 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a thrilling 34-28 win.

Now Uiagalelei hopes to continue his already successful career for the Tigers as the starter.