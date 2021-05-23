Plaintiffs' attorney was not lying regarding this matter in Watson cases

No one wants the Deshaun Watson civil cases to end more than the Houston Texans. The quicker the cases are resolved, the quicker they can grant the former Clemson quarterback his trade request.

A few weeks back, the plaintiffs’ attorney in the cases, Tony Buzbee, said the Texans tried to serve as a mediator in possible settlement negotiations between Watson and the 22 women who are suing him for sexual assault and misconduct.

At the time, Houston had no comment on the subject, but that changed this past week when an article from SI.com regarding the Watson saga included this statement below from the Texans.

“Mr. [Cal] McNair was aware that his personal attorney contacted both parties to suggest mediation. Mr. McNair has had no personal involvement in any of those discussions. The Houston Texans organization has not had any direct contact with either party.”

The Texans can benefit greatly from a settlement because it means they can finally trade Watson. Like their current quarterback, they want a settlement to take place before training camps begin in late July.

The NFL has already come out and said it will not make a decision on its own investigation on Watson, until the legal process has been resolved. If a settlement is not met before training camp, then Watson could find himself on the Commissioner’s Exempt List, which means the Texans will have to pay him the $10 million they owe him this coming season.

The NFL will likely suspend Watson for a number of games, which until that happens, no team wants to trade for the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback until they know how long he will be suspended or if he will even be allowed to play this year.

Of course, Watson wants a settlement so he can begin to move forward and be in a position to play this season, while also trying to rebuild his image.

