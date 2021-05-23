Rittman feels best is yet to come

Clemson fell 5-0 to Alabama on Sunday in the regional championship round of the Tuscaloosa (Alabama) Regional to close out the season in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

The Tigers (44-8) accomplished a lot in their first full season with an ACC Regular Season Championship and their first appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

Clemson head coach John Rittman reflected on a spectacular campaign and looked forward to next season.

—Photo courtesy of Clemson Athletic Communications

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks