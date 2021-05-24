3 Tigers earn All-ACC honors

By Will Vandervort | May 24, 2021 3:14 pm

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced its All-ACC baseball team on Monday and three Tigers earned all-conference honors.

Clemson shortstop James Parker and first baseman/DH Caden Grice were named to the All-ACC second team, while pitcher Max Anglin joined Grice on the All-ACC Freshman Team.

Parker hit .317 this year for Clemson, which led the team in the regular season. He also had 34 RBIs and seven home runs. The shortstop had a .480 slug percentage and an OPS .883.

In the field he had a .935 fielding percentage.

Grice was second on the team with a .316 batting average. He led the Tigers with 13 home runs and in RBIs with 49. His on base percentage was .428, while his OPS was 1.027, which also the team.

Anglin had 3.31 ERA as he became Clemson’s top pitcher. The freshman’s ERA was the best among starters. He made 12 appearances, including eight starts. The righty pitched 54 1/3 innings, while striking out 71, which led the team. His strikeout-to-walk ratio was 2.21. He had 32 walks.

2021 ACC Baseball Awards & All-Conference Teams

Player of the Year – Matheu Nelson, Florida State, R-So., C

Defensive Player of the Year – Sal Frelick, Boston College, Jr., OF

Pitcher of the Year – Parker Messick, Florida State, R-Fr., LHP

Freshman of the Year – Parker Messick, Florida State, R-Fr., LHP

Coach of the Year – Link Jarrett, Notre Dame

All-ACC First Team

Sal Frelick, Boston College, Jr., OF

Luke Gold, Boston College, So., 3B

Cody Morissette, Boston College, Jr., 2B

Parker Messick, Florida State, R-Fr., SP

Matheu Nelson, Florida State, R-So., C

Luke Waddell, Georgia Tech, Jr., SS

Henry Davis, Louisville, So., C

Carson Palmquist, Miami, Fr., RP

Austin Love, North Carolina, So., SP

Jonny Butler, NC State, Jr., OF

Terrell Tatum, NC State, Jr., DH

Jose Torres, NC State, R-Fr., SS

John Michael Bertrand, Notre Dame, Gr., SP

Niko Kavadas, Notre Dame, Sr., 1B

Andrew Abbott, Virginia, Sr., SP

Gavin Cross, Virginia Tech, Fr., OF

All-ACC Second Team

Emmet Sheehan, Boston College, Jr., SP

Caden Grice, Clemson, Fr., 1B

James Parker, Clemson, R-So., SS

Joey Loperfido, Duke, Sr., OF

Brant Hurter, Georgia Tech, R-Jr., SP

Cooper Bowman, Louisville, So., 2B

Adrian Del Castillo, Miami, So., C

Christian Del Castillo, Miami, R-Jr., OF

Anthony Vilar, Miami, So., 2B

Justice Thompson, North Carolina, So., OF

Tyler McDonough, NC State, So., OF

Austin Murr, NC State, Jr., 1B

Tanner Kohlhepp, Notre Dame, So., RP

Carter Putz, Notre Dame, Jr., DH

Zack Gelof, Virginia, Jr., 3B

Ryan Cusick, Wake Forest, R-So., SP

All-ACC Third Team

RJ Schreck, Duke, Jr., OF

Robby Martin, Florida State, So., OF

Bryce Hubbart, Florida State, R-Fr., SP

Justyn Henry-Malloy, Georgia Tech, So., 3B

Kevin Parada, Georgia Tech, Fr., C

Alex Binelas, Louisville, So., 1B

Christian Knapczyk, Louisville, Fr., SS

Reid Johnston, NC State, Jr., SP

Evan Justice, NC State, Jr., RP

Sky Duff, Pitt, So., 3B

Nico Popa, Pitt, Sr., OF

Mitch Myers, Pitt, Jr., SP

David Yanni, Pitt, Sr., 2B

Kyle Teel, Virginia, Fr., DH

Bobby Seymour, Wake Forest, R-Jr., 1B

Brock Wilken, Wake Forest, Fr., 3B

All-Freshman Team

Mack Anglin, Clemson, SP

Caden Grice, Clemson, 1B

Bryce Hubbart, Florida State, SP

Parker Messick, Florida State, SP

Kevin Parada, Georgia Tech, C

Christian Knapczyk, Louisville, SS

Yohandy Morales, Miami, 3B

Carson Palmquist, Miami, RP

Jose Torres, NC State, SS

Kyle Teel, Virginia, DH

Gavin Cross, Virginia Tech, OF

Brock Wilken, Wake Forest, 3B

Get your Trevor Lawrence or Travis Etienne Jacksonville jersey from Fanatics right here!