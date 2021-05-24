Clemson makes top group for one of nation's top tight ends

One of the nation’s top tight ends named Clemson among his top schools Monday.

Greer (S.C.) four-star Jaleel Skinner announced his top 10 via social media and included the Tigers along with Florida, Texas, Miami, Arizona State, Alabama, Florida State, LSU, Oregon and Oklahoma.

Skinner (6-5, 210) is ranked as the No. 3 tight end in the 2022 class by both 247Sports and Rivals, while ESPN considers him the No. 1 tight end-H back in the country. He is the No. 3 prospect in the Palmetto State and No. 94 overall prospect in the 2022 class regardless of position according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Skinner made an unofficial visit to Clemson for the Charlotte game in September 2019 and received an offer from the Tigers last October.

“It was an unreal experience,” he told The Clemson Insider after his visit. “One thing that stood out was the fans and how dedicated they were.”

The Clemson staff made Skinner feel right at home while he was on campus.

“I loved how they treated me as if I was just a part of the family,” he said.

