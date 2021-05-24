Former Clemson star trying to get in Julio Jones' head

A former Clemson football standout has made his stance clear on whether he thinks Julio Jones should return to the Falcons.

DeAndre Hopkins first jumped in on the action last week when he tweeted he would take a pay cut to pick up Jones for the Cardinals in a since-deleted Tweet.

Hopkins tweeted Friday that he was asked by somebody at the gym if he would restructure his contract for Jones, and included a gif in the Twitter post of Neil Patrick Harris giving thumbs up in an old episode of “How I Met Your Mother”.

On Monday he made his opinion crystal clear after Jones unknowingly told a live TV audience on The Undisputed, “I’m outta there” referring to Atlanta because he wants to win.

Hopkins responded with an Instagram post of he and Jones from the Pro Bowl with the caption, “Julio remember what we talked about.”

The move would put two of the best if not the best wide receivers in the game on an already impressive Cardinals roster.

The former Clemson standout wants to give Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray another premier weapon in hopes of bringing a Super Bowl to the Cardinals and seems willing to do whatever it takes.

