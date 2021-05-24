National media outlet takes shot at Clemson, Swinney

Sporting News took a pot shot at the Clemson football program and head coach Dabo Swinney.

The outlet released their preseason top 25 rankings on Monday and ranked the Tigers highly but made sure to throw a jab at them in the process.

They ranked Clemson second behind top-ranked Alabama and No. 3 Ohio State and this was the introduction to the explanation given by Bill Bender of Sporting News.

“The Tigers are 39-3 the last three seasons, but consecutive blowout losses in the Playoff against LSU and Ohio State offered a dose of humility to Dabo Swinney’s program,” Bender said.

Clemson’s opening weekend opponent Georgia dropped at No. 5 in the rankings. Other teams from the ACC in Sporting News’ top 25 are No. 14 North Carolina and No. 19 Miami.

College football rankings: Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State lead Sporting News' preseason top 25 https://t.co/wizJvfmmg5 — Bill Bender (@BillBender92) May 24, 2021

