Ohio QB communicates with Clemson ahead of camp visit

Clemson recently communicated with a talented quarterback from Ohio who plans to throw for the coaches at the Dabo Swinney Camp next week.

Judah Holtzclaw, a class of 2022 prospect from Bishop Sycamore High School in Columbus, plans to participate in the second session of the camp on June 3.

Holtzclaw (6-6, 225) has been on the Tigers’ radar for a while, having also camped at Clemson in the summer of 2019 before making an unofficial visit to campus for the Wake Forest game that November.

“Coming to Clemson is always great and I love the experience every time,” he said. “I feel like this time (at the Swinney Camp) will be much different than the last time because I was only 16 then and now I’m 18 and much better in every aspect of my game.”

Holtzclaw, who reclassified from the 2021 to the 2022 class, hopes to prove to Clemson’s staff that he is a much-improved quarterback from the last time they saw him at the Swinney Camp.

“When I left last time, they told me I needed to get faster and stronger and I’ve definitely done that,” he said. “Not only that, I’m twice as good of a thrower now, much more power and accuracy.”

Holtzclaw has been in contact with Clemson ahead of next week’s camp visit.

“We talked Wednesday,” he said. “Basically just how they were excited about me coming down.”

The Tigers already have one commitment from a quarterback in Austin (Texas) Westlake four-star Cade Klubnik. But their current lack of depth at the position could possibly compel them to consider adding one more signal-caller in the 2022 class.

“They didn’t specifically say they were (taking another QB),” Holtzclaw said, “but they did mention they were short in the QB room, so you never know.”

Holtzclaw holds offers from Air Force, Columbia and Pennsylvania. He also plans to camp at Georgia, Duke, TCU and Houston among other schools this summer.

Last season, Holtzclaw earned first-team all-state honors after throwing for 1,400 yards and 15 touchdowns against two interceptions while rushing for 400 yards and 10 more scores in nine games.

