TCI adds Neumann as fulltime recruiting writer

The Clemson Insider announced Monday the hiring Sam Neumann as a fulltime writer covering recruiting and the Clemson beat.

“I am happy to announce that Sam is joining the TCI staff,” Publisher Robert MacRae said. “Sam already has several years of recruiting experience after working with the Temple Rivals site and also has NFL experience covering the New York Jets. With Sam on board, along with Gavin [Oliver] we will be able to take our recruiting coverage to a new level.”

As MacRae said, Neumann comes to TCI with a lot of experience covering Temple University Athletics and the NFL. At OwlScoop.com he helped cover the beat on a daily basis, as well as he helped with recruiting and general stories for the website. He also worked for Jets Wire.com, a USA TODAY affiliated website that covers the ins and outs of the New York Jets.

“I am super excited to be joining The Clemson Insider family. I am really looking forward to covering a big-time program like Clemson and bringing over my experience in the recruiting landscape back to the Carolinas,” Neumann said. “I wanted to thank Robert for taking a chance on me and I’m more than ready to get things started come June 1.”

Neumann, a Charlotte native, is a recent graduate of Temple University, which has one of the top journalism programs in the country.

“Earlier this month we announced the addition of Alex Dodd as a fulltime writer. We said at that time the best is yet to come and today we take another big step in that direction,” MacRae said. “With two new fulltime writers we will continue to provide the most complete coverage of Clemson Athletics and recruiting.”