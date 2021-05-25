4-star Virginia wideout plans to visit Clemson

Recruiting

May 25, 2021

A four-star prospect from Virginia revealed his top schools and visit plans via social media Tuesday.

Class of 2022 wide receiver Andre Greene Jr. of St. Christopher’s School (Richmond) announced that he has set up an unofficial visit to Clemson, as well as unofficial visits to Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Texas, Florida State and Penn State, in addition to official visits to Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon and Notre Dame.

Greene (6-3, 175) is also planning visits to Florida, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Tennessee and Virginia.

Greene, who claims 50-plus offers, also announced his top 15 schools. The list includes Florida, Texas, Miami, Georgia, Michigan, Texas A&M, Oregon, LSU, Penn State, Tennessee, Notre Dame, North Carolina, Virginia, Oklahoma and Florida State.

Clemson has not extended an offer to Greene to date.

Greene is the No. 28 wide receiver and No. 211 overall prospect in the 2022 class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

