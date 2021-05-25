5-star has 'amazing' meeting with the Tigers

Recruiting

May 25, 2021

A five-star running back had a Zoom call with Clemson’s staff and came away impressed.

Richard Young of Lehigh Senior High School (Lehigh Acres, Fla.) tweeted this out on Tuesday:

Young (6-0, 190) is ranked as the No. 1 running back and No. 19 overall prospect in the 2023 class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

As a sophomore last season, he rushed for 982 yards and eight touchdowns on 100 carries.

